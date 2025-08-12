403
GBP/USD Signal 12/08: Rebound Halts At A Key Level (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300.
These numbers are likely to continue rising as the market reacts to Donald Trump's tariffs, which have prompted retailers to increase prices. While Trump has reached agreements with key countries like the UK, Japan, and South Korea, he has maintained a base tariff of at least 10%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe GBP/USD pair has held steady in the past few days. It rose from a low of 1.3140 on August 1 to 1.3425, a key resistance as it was its highest point in September last year.The pair is oscillating at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), where it has remained in the past few days. However, it has also formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a popular bearish reversal sign. It has also retested the neckline, which is a continuation sign.Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downtrend and retest the support at 1.3200. A move above the resistance point at 1.3500 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
