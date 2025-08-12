Al Shaqab Racing's Sahlan Bags Gr.3 Prix Daphnis Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sahlan, a talented 3-year-old colt, returned to winning ways in style when taking the Gr.3 Prix Daphnis – Samuel Liberman over 1600m at Deauville on Sunday.

The race, for 3-year-olds only, brought together a competitive field of 12 runners.

Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, ridden by Mickaël Barzalona, and owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, the homebred had previously shown his class when beaten just a nose by a smart rival in the Gr.3 Prix de Fontainebleau on his seasonal return.

While things didn't go his way in his next two outings, Sahlan bounced back here to secure a deserved first Group victory.

Restrained towards the rear from the start, Sahlan settled in ninth alongside Tito Mo Cen (Uncle Mo), a long way behind the front-runner and race favourite Scoville, who was setting a strong pace.

As the field bunched up entering the final bend, the leader kicked clear with Madero in pursuit, while Sahlan was still improving gradually, looking for a gap on the outside. Once in the clear, he quickened smartly, storming past his rivals to take the lead inside the final 100 metres, ultimately winning by a length and a half from Ciaran, with Silius (Dubawi) taking third.

