QSCCB Marks International Youth Day With Awareness On Visual Impairment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Social and Cultural Center for Blind (QSCCB) has organised an interactive awareness session to empower youth and raise their awareness about the issues faced by persons with disabilities.

This initiative targets members of QSCCB and the Kaaban Youth Center, and it is part of the celebration of the International Youth Day, observed annually on August 12. The session was presented by QSCCB Member Ahmed Al Kubaisi, who provided an overview of visual impairment, its types, and major causes, while also correcting common misconceptions about the condition. Al Kubaisi emphasised that losing vision does not always mean complete blindness, and that visual impairment does not prevent a person from learning or working. He also showcased key assistive technologies that support people with visual disabilities, such as screen readers, smartphone apps, Braille tools, smart glasses, and modern tech devices - which participants had the opportunity to try.

The session also covered appropriate ways to interact with people with visual impairments, including introducing oneself clearly, using specific descriptions, avoiding unnecessary loud speech, informing the person of obstacles or surroundings, allowing them to hold the guide's arm, and notifying them when leaving - while highlighting behaviors to avoid.