General Directorate Of Endowments Receives Real Estate Endowment In Gharrafat Al-Rayyan

Doha, Qatar: In a charitable initiative that reflects deep faith in the role of endowments in achieving social solidarity and enhancing family stability, the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced the receipt of a new real estate endowment in the Al Gharrafa Al-Rayyan area.

The endowment is a two-story villa with an annex and a majlis, donated by a generous female benefactor in support of debtors, through the Family and Childhood Endowment Fund.

According to the endowment deed, the donor stipulated that she benefit from the property during her lifetime. Upon her passing, the supervision of the endowment will transfer to the General Directorate of Endowments, which will then invest and allocate its revenues according to her conditions.

Records show that this is the donor's first experience with endowment, making this a noteworthy initial contribution to the country's institutional charitable endowment system.

The General Directorate of Endowments confirmed that the deed specifies the entire proceeds of the property are to benefit debtors via the Family and Childhood Endowment Fund - one of six endowment funds established by the department to serve various areas of charitable work.

On this occasion, Engineer Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Mair, Assistant Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments, stated that receiving this real estate endowment in Al Gharrafa Al-Rayyan is a valuable addition to the pool of endowments dedicated to supporting debtors. It is a practical embodiment of the endowment's mission to ease the burdens of those in need and to uphold the values of compassion and solidarity advocated by Islam.

He affirmed that the donor's condition - directing the endowment proceeds to support debtors - aligns with the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2025–2030), which seeks to strengthen family cohesion, achieve social justice, and raise living standards.

He added that the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, through the General Directorate of Endowments, adopts a strategic vision to develop and maximize the impact of endowments in society. This is accomplished through professional management of endowment assets and ensuring their returns are directed toward fulfilling donors' intentions while aligning with national development priorities.

This endowment reflects the growing trust of benefactors in Qatar's institutional endowment system and confirms that the country is steadily progressing toward sustainability in charitable work.

This initiative is particularly significant because it supports indebted individuals - one of the clearest forms of social solidarity - helping protect the family fabric, reduce burdens on households, and prevent the broader societal consequences of financial hardship.

The Family and Childhood Endowment Fund finances programs and projects that promote family stability and support children's needs in health, education, and social welfare. This aligns with the objectives of Islamic law and Qatar's National Vision 2030, particularly in the pillars of social and human development.

In addition, the“Relief from Distress” Endowment supports families in need and assists individuals struggling to repay their financial obligations, in a way that preserves their dignity, helps them overcome crises, and reintegrates them into social and economic life.