Laying The Foundation With Secure, AI-Enhanced Networks To Fuel The UAE's Next Era Of Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)By Mohannad Abuissa, Director of Solutions Engineering and CTO for Cisco in the Middle East and Africa

As the UAE accelerates its transformation into a global hub for innovation, smart infrastructure, and digital excellence, the reliance on robust, secure network connectivity becomes more critical than ever. The country's ambitious investments in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and cybersecurity are positioning it at the forefront of digital evolution, driving its vision for a knowledge-based economy. The UAE's focus on innovation and seamless digital operations, from smart cities to tech hubs, means that any disruption carries widespread consequences across critical sectors. According to Cisco's latest global networking report , insights from over 8,065 senior IT and business leaders worldwide, including more than 250 in the UAE, reveal a stark reality: just one severe network outage per organization each year can cause a staggering economic loss of billions globally.While it's easy to consider downtime mainly as a financial loss, its true effects run far deeper. Beneath the numbers lies a more significant problem: each outage erodes trust, hampers productivity, and diminishes future opportunities. When the network fails, supply chains are disrupted, customer service suffers, and the company's reputation can be damaged. IT leaders in the UAE are already delivering financial value from today's networks – largely by improving customer experiences (59%), boosting efficiency (57%), and enabling innovation (56%). But much of that value is at risk if it comes from infrastructure that hasn't been designed for AI or real-time scale. To unlock the full growth and savings they expect, leaders have identified critical gaps they must close: siloed or partially integrated systems (64%), incomplete deployments (55%), and reliance on manual oversight (50%). Smarter, more secure, more adaptive networks are the business case for investment. 96% say improved networks will directly drive revenue, and 97% expect meaningful cost savings – driven by smarter operations, fewer outages, and lower energy use.AI is transforming networks - and raising the stakes. The rise of AI assistants, autonomous AI agents, and data-driven workloads is fundamentally changing how work gets done, but it's also generating network traffic that is more complex, unpredictable, and demanding than ever before. These applications require vast bandwidth and ultra-low latency to support real-time and near real-time processing. Our research reveals that 67% of respondents say their current data centres can't fully support AI requirements, and 92% intend to boost capacity-whether on-premises, in the cloud, or both. This significant investment shift reflects the nation's commitment to becoming a global AI leader. This is not just about managing more data; it's about enabling real-time insights, supporting innovative applications, and driving growth at an unprecedented scale for the UAE economy. The network is no longer just the backbone – it's the engine driving UAE's digital transformation, yet it faces unprecedented pressures from the complexity of AI workloads.With increased complexity comes greater risk. As networks become more dynamic and distribute their vulnerability to cyber threats grows. In the UAE 99% of organizations consider secure networking vital to their operations and growth with 68% viewing it as critical. Additionally, 97% believe that enhancing their network will improve their cybersecurity posture. We are at a crucial turning point. The traditional view of networks as static and siloed systems is no longer relevant. Modern networks need to be predictive autonomous and secure by design. They must support seamless connectivity for AI workloads remote teams and hybrid cloud environments all while safeguarding data applications and reputation. At Cisco, we see this as both a challenge and an opportunity. By redesigning networks for greater flexibility, intelligence, and security, organizations can fully realize the advantages of AI, drive efficiency, and gain a sustainable edge in the marketplace.The insights from our research indicate that network outages are no longer merely temporary inconveniences; they represent a multi-billion-dollar challenge to global innovation and economic progress. For UAE organizations, this underscores a significant area for consideration. Investing in modernizing and securing networks is poised to enable businesses to harness the full potential of AI, drive efficiencies, and maintain a long-term competitive edge.