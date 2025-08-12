Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Against Apple Over App Store Rankings

Elon Musk, the American billionaire and owner of the artificial intelligence company xAI, has warned that he will take legal action against Apple.

According to a Reuters report, Musk on Tuesday, August 12, accused the iPhone maker of violating antitrust laws in the way it manages App Store rankings.

In a post on X, Musk wrote:“Apple is acting in a way that ensures no AI company other than OpenAI can reach the top position on the App Store, which is a clear violation of antitrust laws. xAI will take immediate legal action.”

Currently, ChatGPT holds the number one spot among the top free iPhone apps in the U.S. App Store. Musk's Grok chatbot, developed by xAI, ranks fifth, while Google's Gemini chatbot is in 57th place.

Reports also indicate that ChatGPT is leading the rankings on the Google Play Store as well, maintaining its dominance across major app distribution platforms.

Industry analysts note that the dispute could reignite broader debates over Apple's control of its App Store and the fairness of its ranking algorithms. Apple has previously faced similar allegations in the gaming, music, and streaming industries.

If Musk proceeds with legal action, it could trigger a high-profile legal battle with potentially significant implications for AI developers, app distribution fairness, and competition laws in the technology sector.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram