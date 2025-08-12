Top Global Experts To Speak At 17Th Gulf Heart Association Conference In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 17th Gulf Heart Association (GHA) Conference, taking place in Qatar on November 20-22, 2025, is a premier event in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) that brings together cardiologists, healthcare professionals and researchers from the region and around the world.

GHA conference organisers have announced an exceptional lineup of distinguished speakers from across the Gulf region, Europe, North America and beyond. These leading experts will share the latest insights, research and advancements in cardiovascular care. The 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference promises cutting-edge education, dynamic discussions and valuable opportunities to connect with peers.

One of the main speakers will be H E Dr. Hajar Ahmed Hajar Albinali, who is the conference Chairman and Senior Cardiology Consultant and Director of Medical Education at Heart Hospital, former Managing Director of HMC, Chairman of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery, and past President of the GHA. He will deliver the official opening address.

Other speakers will include Prof Mohammad Zubaid (Kuwait), Chair of Faculty of Cardiology at the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialization (KIMS) and current GHA President; Dr. Nidal Asaad (Qatar), Senior Cardiology Consultant, CEO, Medical Director and Head of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Heart Hospital Qatar; Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical College Dr. Hani Najm (USA/Saudi Arabia) Chair of Paediatric & Congenital Heart Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Children's. Named first recipient of the“Great Arab Minds” award in Medicine (January 2024), he will present in the Ischemic Heart Disease Session on Surgical approaches for AAOCA.

Prof. Uwe Zeymer (Germany) – Interventional Cardiologist at University Heart Center Freiburg. A leader in managing cardiogenic shock post-infarction, he will speak in the GHA/ESC-ACVC Joint Session on Infarct-related cardiogenic shock: knowns and unknowns.

Prof. Carlo Di Mario (Italy) – Chair of Cardiology, University of Florence. An international authority in complex coronary intervention and bifurcation stenting, he will deliver insights in the Ischemic Heart Disease Session on Bifurcations revisited: Update from the 2025 Bifurcations Club Congress.

Dr. Maryam Alqaseer (Saudi Arabia) – Consultant Cardiologist at King Fahad Specialist Hospital, Dammam. Specialist in adult heart failure and cardio-oncology will speak in the Heart Failure Session on Cardio-Oncology: systematic management of cancer therapy–related cardiac dysfunction.

The conference will open with hands-on workshops, including POCUS/ECHO, ECMO Cannulation and Care, and Hemodynamics. Additionally, a dedicated workshop on pediatric cardiology will be held, featuring a comprehensive session focused on a range of cardiac issues specific to this sub-specialty. Followed by two days of expert-led scientific sessions covering the latest in cardiology research, innovations and best practices. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, networking opportunities and knowledge exchange aimed at advancing cardiovascular health.

The Gulf Heart Association is proud to announce Khalid Scientific as the main sponsor for the 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference. The conference has been thoroughly assessed and officially recognised as compliant.

