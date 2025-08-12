403
Palestinian Families in West Bank Leave Home by Force
(MENAFN) Thirty Palestinian households were compelled to tear down their homes and flee their village northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Monday evening.
This exodus followed a series of violent incursions by illegal settlers and repeated military operations by Israeli forces.
A local human rights group characterized the situation as a deliberate strategy of "systematic forced displacement."
Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights of Bedouins issued a public statement detailing the incident.
It reported that illegal Israeli settlers, under the direct protection of Israeli military personnel, forcibly expelled the Arab al-Jahalin population from the Ain Ayoub region, situated near the village of Deir Ammar.
According to the group, the local residents had recently endured a series of aggressive acts by settlers, including setting fire to homes and storage units, poisoning livestock, and instilling fear among women and children.
These repeated aggressions left the community with no choice but to flee in panic and distress.
Describing the developments in Ain Ayoub, the rights group labeled the actions as part of a broader campaign of "systematic forced displacement" aimed at removing Palestinian communities to make room for expanding illegal settlements.
The group further emphasized that Israeli forces not only failed to prevent the attacks but also shielded the settlers during their assaults.
This, they said, is part of a growing trend of violence targeting Bedouin populations throughout the West Bank.
Al-Baydar called on international human rights advocates and media entities “to act immediately to document and publicize the events,” cautioning that the absence of global intervention could result in further expulsions and escalations across the occupied region.
