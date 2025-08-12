403
Trump Prolongs Suspension of China Tariff 90 Days
(MENAFN) On Monday, US President Donald Trump revealed that he has signed an executive order to prolong the suspension of tariffs on Chinese goods by an additional 90 days.
“All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump stated on Truth Social.
The directive ensures that the current suspension on elevated tariffs for imports from China will continue until November 10. However, a 10% reciprocal tariff will still apply throughout this extension.
Back on April 2, Trump introduced broad tariffs targeting various countries, setting a 10% baseline tariff rate that would remain in place as bilateral negotiations proceeded. He imposed a firm August 1 deadline for nations to finalize deals with his administration, warning that failure to comply would trigger steeper tariffs.
For China specifically, Trump set an August 12 cutoff for reaching an agreement, threatening tariff rates exceeding 80% if negotiations fell through.
Following Trump’s announcement, China’s Commerce Ministry confirmed that Beijing will also hold off on new tariffs targeting US goods for another 90 days. While maintaining a 10% tariff on American products, the ministry pledged to address non-tariff obstacles affecting US trade.
