South Korea’s President Set to Meet Trump on August 25

2025-08-12 02:08:50
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee is scheduled to visit Washington for his inaugural summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on August 25, according to South Korean media.

This pivotal meeting marks the first in-person encounter between Lee, who assumed office in early June, and Trump.

South Korean presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told media, “The two leaders plan to discuss ways to develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance in response to the changing international security and economic environment.”

Key topics will include fortifying bilateral ties and expanding cooperation on economic security.

The summit comes amid recent trade tensions: in late July, Trump announced a 15% tariff on South Korean imports as part of a "full and complete trade deal."

In response, Seoul has committed to investing $350 billion in U.S. projects and purchasing $100 billion worth of energy products.

