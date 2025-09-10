Saskia Gerhardy is a PhD candidate with the School of Biological Sciences researching Plains-wanderers in the South Australian semi-arid rangeland. Her research covers the classification of vegetation communities used by Plains-wanderers, analysing the genetic diversity of the species, and determining the long-range movements through spatial analyses and GPS technologies.

