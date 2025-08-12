The Startup Sherpa Of Kashmir University

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) You've just taken charge at NewGen IEDC, University of Kashmir. What excites you most about this role?

It's a deep personal calling. After teaching entrepreneurship for over a decade, I wanted to bring it to life. This role gives me that chance: to help young people here turn their ideas into ventures that truly matter.

Kashmir brims with untapped potential, but opportunities often seem out of reach. Being part of a mission that helps students bridge that gap truly excites me.

If a student walks in nervous but hopeful, what's their first experience like under your leadership?

I want them to feel welcomed, safe, and heard. For me, every idea counts, even the wild or incomplete ones. We offer mentoring, workshops, small funds to build prototypes, and access to experts.

Soon, we'll launch one-on-one onboarding sessions to help every newcomer map out their idea and connect with the right people from day one. The goal is to leave them confident, knowing they're not alone and that NewGen is a place their dreams can grow.

Kashmir has a unique culture and economy. How do you balance that with preparing students for the global stage?

We root innovation deeply in Kashmir's rich heritage: lakes, orchards, crafts, medicinal plants, and even renewable energy. At the same time, we reach out to the global Kashmiri diaspora to bring mentorship and connections from around the world.

It's about blending local identity with global opportunity, so our students become not only tech-savvy but also proud custodians of Kashmir's legacy.

Alright, but what's your vision for NewGen IEDC over the next five years?

I see it as the birthplace of Kashmir's startup revolution. We want to transform students from job seekers into entrepreneurs who lead sustainable, high-growth ventures.

Our ambition is to be a national model for academic-driven startups and a hub where the valley's unique culture fuels global innovation.

This vision is close to the heart of our Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nilofer Khan, who often says that Kashmir University must become the home of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Are there particular sectors you're focusing on?

Absolutely. We're leaning into Kashmir's natural strengths. Crafts and traditional arts are vital, as they hold cultural and economic promise. Sustainability is another priority: startups tackling clean energy, waste management, and eco-friendly solutions have our support.

Agritech, especially saffron and apples, is ripe for innovation. We're also excited about ventures exploring medicinal and aromatic plants native to Kashmir.

These sectors are where culture meets opportunity and sustainability.

But how are you building a culture of innovation here?

Culture drives everything. No matter how good your plans are, without a creative, experimental mindset, nothing sticks. We're starting a student-led Entrepreneurship Development Cell, giving students a voice and role as innovation ambassadors.

Plus, we're launching a pre-incubation course open to students from all colleges, teaching hands-on startup skills.

These steps are about planting seeds that grow into a thriving ecosystem, fueled by students who inspire each other.

OK, so what's been your toughest challenge so far?

The biggest hurdle is cultural inertia. Kashmir's lifestyle has long valued comfort and tradition, and change hasn't come as fast as we need.

Many brilliant ideas sit on the sidelines because people hesitate to step out of familiar patterns.

So, while we offer support and resources, we also demand accountability. We practice“tough love”: we give help, but we expect determination and effort in return. Nothing worthwhile comes easy.

For the sake of curiosity, what unique strengths does Kashmir bring to entrepreneurship?

It's a unique mix of age-old crafts, natural beauty, agricultural bounty, and fresh talent.

Think of Pashmina shawls, Kani weaving, and paper mache as globally recognized crafts deeply rooted in our culture.

Then there are pristine lakes perfect for trout farming, abundant hydroelectric potential, and organic farming traditions like saffron and apples that can reach premium markets.

Plus, our young tech-savvy generation is starting to bridge tradition and modern business. I always tell my students:“You name it, we have it. We just need to open our eyes and start moving.”

While creating this culture, have you noticed any gaps in Kashmir's startup scene?

Yes, a big one. Many facilitators and incubators see each other as rivals, not partners. That's a missed opportunity.

Today's best strategy is“coopetition”, a blend of cooperation and competition.

I want to create a Kashmir Startup Coopetition Network where incubators share mentorship, workspace, insights, and even funding.

We'll host joint workshops, demo days, and acceleration programs. Collaboration will help startups grow faster and stronger.

It's time to move from isolated silos to a connected ecosystem.

But how do your past leadership roles influence your approach here?

Over 13 years, I've worn many hats: department coordinator, committee chair, hostel warden. The biggest lesson I learnt was empathy. You can't lead without truly understanding people. That builds trust and motivation.

But empathy doesn't mean leniency. You have to balance kindness with clear expectations and accountability.

Sometimes, a simple word of encouragement or a pat on the back can ignite a spark. That's the power of mentorship, and it shapes how I lead NewGen: supporting, challenging, and believing in every individual.

So, what would you say to a young Kashmiri unsure about choosing a startup over a steady job?

I understand their fear. It's natural, especially here where uncertainty is part of life. But the proverb“where there's a will, there's a way” holds true.

With real determination, you find a path, even if it's tough.

At NewGen, we're committed to helping young entrepreneurs find that way. You're not alone. We'll walk with you, just bring your will.

What mindset do you encourage students to cultivate?

Three things: grit, community, and openness.

Grit means believing in yourself and pushing through challenges. We bring in founders who share their stories to inspire this. Community means helping each other. When one succeeds, they lift others.

We've started a weekly“Coffee & Collaboration” hour for informal learning and support. Openness means accepting feedback with humility and being accountable. Our expert sessions offer honest advice, always with encouragement. This mindset turns ideas into reality.

Any final thoughts?

Kashmir's potential is enormous. With the right mindset and support, this valley can become a beacon of innovation. I'm excited and hopeful for the journey ahead.