Putin Shows No Willingness For Peace, Alaska Meeting Will Not Change That, Says ISW Expert
"Putin has expressed no desire to compromise on his war goals. I don't think that's likely to change at the summit on Friday," the ISW representative said.
He was commenting on expectations for the summit between Trump and Putin, which is scheduled for August 15, as well as the ISW's latest assessment that the Kremlin is trying to use this meeting to drive a wedge between the US and Europe.
At the same time, the expert stressed that the United States has enormous power and leverage and can achieve results if it uses them to the fullest.
“So far the US government has refused to use the full extent of its capabilities to bring Putin to the table,” Barros said.Read also: Alaska summit can help only if it forces Putin to stop killings, says Trump's spiritual adviso
As reported by Ukrinform, US President Donald Trump intends to meet with Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska . On Monday, the White House chief said that the purpose of the meeting would be to understand each other's positions . In addition, he said that he would call for an end to the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory .
