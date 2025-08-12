Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 25 Years Of Dhadkan With 'Meetha'

Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty-starrer 'Dhadkan' has completed 25 years the silver jubilee anniversary of the iconic film, Shilpa treated her taste buds to some meetha. On Monday evening, she took to Instagram and posted a video in which she can be seen enjoying the title track of "Dhadkan" on her television screen while gorging on a sweet from Kullad."I am getting the same feeling while eating this," she said at the end of the clip. As she is known for her "binge" videos, she captioned the post, writing "Dhadkan binge (Red heart) #25YearsOfDhadkan."The film, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, featured Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty in key roles. Its plot, revolving around a love triangle, touched many hearts at the time of its release and continues to be loved by fans to this day from its strong story and performances, Dhadkan became a huge success due to its music. The soundtrack, composed by the hit duo Nadeem-Shravan, included chartbusters like Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Na Na Karte. (ANI)

MENAFN12082025007385015968ID1109915180