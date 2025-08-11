Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Everton Agree Season-Long Loan For City's Grealish: Sky Report Khaleej Times

Everton Agree Season-Long Loan For City's Grealish: Sky Report Khaleej Times


2025-08-11 11:17:04
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Everton have agreed a season-long loan deal for Manchester City's England midfielder Jack Grealish, Sky Sports television reported on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined City from Aston Villa for 100 million pounds ($134.57 million) in 2021 but has fallen out of favour there and is in urgent need of game time ahead of next year's World Cup.

Recommended For You

Grealish made only seven league starts last season and was not included in City's recent Club World Cup squad.

He was also omitted from England's 2024 European Championship squad.

There was no immediate word from either club and the BBC cited sources saying a deal was not yet imminent although talks were progressing.

MENAFN11082025000049011007ID1109915156

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search