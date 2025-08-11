Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With The Pacific Islands Ambassadors And Representatives
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with the Pacific Islands Ambassadors and Representatives of Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu today to discuss U.S.-Pacific Islands relations. The Deputy announced the United States is releasing $60 million to the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency as part of a 10-year Economic Assistance Agreement associated with the South Pacific Tuna Treaty, which allows U.S.-flagged vessels to fish in the exclusive economic zones of 16 Pacific Island countries, generating hundreds of millions per year in gross revenue for the U.S. economy. The Deputy Secretary and the Ambassadors also discussed greater involvement of the U.S. private sector to promote prosperity for all.
