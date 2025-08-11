Sell For One Realty Launches In Las Vegas, Delivering Full-Service Real Estate For Just 1% Listing Fee
Sell For One Realty offers full-service real estate for a 1% listing fee in Las Vegas.
Josh Towers, Principal Broker of Sell For One Realty.
Sell For One Realty's 1% listing fee offers a modern alternative to traditional 3% commissions, putting thousands back in the seller's pocket.
Local Brokerage Sets Out to Redefine Home Selling with Transparent Pricing, Full-Service Support, and Bilingual OutreachOur mission is simple: full service, one percent. We believe in maximizing value for our clients without sacrificing quality. For a homeowner selling a $600,000 property... means $12,000 in savings” - Josh Towers, Principal Broker, Sell For One RealtyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sell For One Realty , a modern, full-service real estate brokerage, officially launches its operations in Las Vegas , bringing a disruptive pricing model to the Southern Nevada housing market. With a simple 1% listing fee and expert guidance every step of the way, the firm aims to make high-quality real estate services accessible and affordable for homeowners across the valley.
“Our mission is simple: full service, one percent,” says Josh Towers, Principal Broker at Sell For One Realty.“We believe in maximizing value for our clients without sacrificing quality. For a homeowner selling a $600,000 property, our model means $12,000 in savings that stays in their pocket, which is life-changing.”
Why This Matters:
.Disruptive Pricing: While traditional brokerages often charge 2.5%–3% to list a home, Sell For One Realty cuts that to a flat 1%, saving sellers thousands while offering top-tier marketing, professional photography, expert negotiation, and full transaction support.
.Bilingual Service: As a bilingual brokerage, Sell For One Realty provides comprehensive service in both English and Spanish to better serve the entire Las Vegas community.
What's Included with Every 1% Listing:
✅ Professional HDR Photography
✅ 24/7 Virtual Open House
✅ Professional Virtual Staging
✅ Dedicated Property Website
✅ Featured Homepage Listing
✅ Professional Sign and Electronic Lockbox
✅ Full MLS and National Site Exposure (Zillow, Redfin, etc.)
✅ Showing Coordination
✅ Expert Offer Negotiations
✅ Full Contract & Escrow Management
Industry-Disruptive Yet Community-Focused
Beyond cost savings, the brokerage is launching with a community giveback pledge, donating $100 from every commission to local housing assistance programs and family support nonprofits.
About Sell For One Realty
Sell For One Realty is a Nevada-based, full-service real estate brokerage designed for the modern seller. With a focus on technology, transparency, and efficiency, the firm offers a powerful alternative to high-commission real estate without compromising on service. The brokerage specializes in providing expert guidance for home sellers and buyers in Las Vegas, Henderson , and North Las Vegas.
For more information on the 1% listing program or to request a free, no-obligation home valuation, visit .
Media Contact:
Josh Towers
+1 702-337-2801
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment