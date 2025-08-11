Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Man Pleads Guilty In US To Smuggling Protected Turtles

2025-08-11 07:20:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: A Chinese man faces up to five years in prison for trying to smuggle protected turtles worth more than $1 million from the United States to Hong Kong.

Wei Qiang Lin, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty on Monday in a federal district court in New York to exporting more than 220 parcels containing around 850 eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles.

The Justice Department said the live turtles had been wrapped in socks for the weeks-long journey and the boxes with the reptiles had been labeled as containing "plastic animal toys."

The turtles, which had a market value of $1.4 million, were intercepted by law enforcement at a border inspection, it said.

Eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles feature colorful markings and are a "prized feature in the domestic and foreign pet market, particularly in China and Hong Kong," the Justice Department said in a statement.

It said they are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Sentencing was set for December 23. Lin faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

