JPA Holds Solidarity Vigil For Gaza Colleagues
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) - The Jordan Press Association (JPA) held a solidarity vigil outside its headquarters on Monday evening in support of journalists and photographers in the Gaza Strip, who face direct targeting by Israel's military offensive.
JPA President Tareq Al-Momani condemned the attacks on journalists in Gaza as a blatant violation of international laws and press protection conventions, stressing the JPA's unwavering support for colleagues on the ground in their efforts to report the truth.
Al-Momani highlighted Jordan's firm stance, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in defending the Palestinian cause and rejecting Israeli actions targeting civilians and journalists. He noted that Jordanian diplomacy remains a strong voice in international forums calling for an end to the aggression on Gaza.
Fellow journalist Hamza Al-Akayleh pointed to Jordan's humanitarian efforts, including the establishment of field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank to provide urgent medical care to the wounded.
