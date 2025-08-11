403
3 Fatalities, 5 Injuries In Perfume Shop Fire In Amman's Marka
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 11 (Petra) - Three people died and five others were injured in a fire at a perfume shop that was handled by the Civil Defense in Marka Al-Janoubiyah.
The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that Civil Defense teams responded this evening to a fire at a perfume shop in Marka Al-Janoubiyah, east of the capital.
He confirmed that firefighting and ambulance crews managed to extinguish the fire, which resulted in three deaths and five injuries. The deceased were evacuated, and the injured were taken to the nearest hospital, while an investigation was opened to determine the circumstances and causes of the fire.
