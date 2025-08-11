Zelensky: Communication With US Сcontinues At All Levels, Everyone Is Involved
"We continue to keep our partners informed about the real situation on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and in Russia's planning of further actions. [...] Later today, further talks with European friends are planned," Zelensky said.
According to him, today he has already spoken with the Prime Minister of Canada, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister of India, and the President of Lithuania.
"Everyone is united by an understanding of clear facts. First – Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. Second – issues concerning the war against Ukraine must be resolved only with Ukraine's participation. Third – Russia must take the necessary steps to end this war. So far, Russia has not taken a single step," he said.Read also: Zelensky, Carney agree Ukraine must take part in decisions on its future
Zelensky added that active communication with partners will continue on Tuesday.
"At all levels, we continue to engage with the United States of America. The Office team, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and everyone needed for effective work – all are involved," he said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment