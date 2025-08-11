Zelensky: Communication With US Сcontinues At All Levels, Everyone Is Involved

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"We continue to keep our partners informed about the real situation on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and in Russia's planning of further actions. [...] Later today, further talks with European friends are planned," Zelensky said.

According to him, today he has already spoken with the Prime Minister of Canada, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister of India, and the President of Lithuania.

"Everyone is united by an understanding of clear facts. First – Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected. Second – issues concerning the war against Ukraine must be resolved only with Ukraine's participation. Third – Russia must take the necessary steps to end this war. So far, Russia has not taken a single step," he said.

Zelensky added that active communication with partners will continue on Tuesday.

"At all levels, we continue to engage with the United States of America. The Office team, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and everyone needed for effective work – all are involved," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine