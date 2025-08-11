Austin Target Store Parking Lot Shooting Amid Back-To-School Rush Leaves Three Dead Suspect In Custody
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect stole a car after the shooting and fled the scene. However, he crashed that vehicle and then stole another before being captured in south Austin, where authorities took him into custody. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 32 years old, with a known history of mental health issues.Three fatalities at Target parking lot
Responding officers discovered three individuals who had been fatally shot in the Target parking lot. Chief Davis expressed condolences, stating,“This is a very sad day for Austin. It's a very sad day for us all and my condolences go out to the families.” She did not provide further details about the victims.Additional injuries and emergency response
An Austin-Travis County emergency services spokesperson reported that first responders treated one person for injuries unrelated to the shooting incident .
The shooting occurred amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the new school year.
The shooting occurred amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the new school year.
