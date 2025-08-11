Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Voting Results From The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCY ) (TSX: ONC) ("Oncolytics" or the "Corporation" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing pelareorep, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on Friday, August 8, 2025. A total of 37.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting. On a vote by ballot, the eight nominees proposed by the Corporation were elected as Directors of Oncolytics to serve until the Corporation's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:

Director For % Withheld % Patricia Andrews 10,498,328 88.83 % 1,320,714 11.17 % Deborah M. Brown 10,115,110 85.58 % 1,703,932 14.42 % Jared Kelly 10,830,605 91.64 % 988,437 8.36 % Angela Holtham 10,175,887 86.10 % 1,643,155 13.90 % James T. Parsons 10,172,958 86.07 % 1,646,084 13.93 % Wayne Pisano 10,148,894 85.87 % 1,670,148 14.13 % Jonathan Rigby 9,508,770 80.45 % 2,310,272 19.55 % Bernd R. Seizinger 10,269,441 86.89 % 1,549,601 13.11 %

In addition to the election of all nominees listed as directors in the management information circular, dated June 18, 2025, Oncolytics shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the meeting. These included fixing the number of directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year at eight and appointing the auditors for the Corporation for the ensuing year.

For more details on the matters covered at the annual meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular available on SEDAR at . Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in multiple first-line pancreatic cancer studies, two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and early-phase studies in anal and colorectal cancer. It induces anti-cancer immune responses by converting immunologically "cold" tumors "hot" through the activation of innate and adaptive immune responses.

The Company is advancing pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and/or checkpoint inhibitors in metastatic pancreatic and breast cancers, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA, and other gastrointestinal tumors. Oncolytics is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate development and maximize commercial impact. For more about Oncolytics, please visit: or follow the Company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics .

Company Contact

Jon Patton

Director of IR & Communication

[email protected]

Investor Relations for Oncolytics

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-308-4306

[email protected]

Media Contact for Oncolytics

Owen Blaschak

LifeSci Communications

[email protected]

