Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Voting Results From The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|
Director
|
For
|
%
|
Withheld
|
%
|
Patricia Andrews
|
10,498,328
|
88.83 %
|
1,320,714
|
11.17 %
|
Deborah M. Brown
|
10,115,110
|
85.58 %
|
1,703,932
|
14.42 %
|
Jared Kelly
|
10,830,605
|
91.64 %
|
988,437
|
8.36 %
|
Angela Holtham
|
10,175,887
|
86.10 %
|
1,643,155
|
13.90 %
|
James T. Parsons
|
10,172,958
|
86.07 %
|
1,646,084
|
13.93 %
|
Wayne Pisano
|
10,148,894
|
85.87 %
|
1,670,148
|
14.13 %
|
Jonathan Rigby
|
9,508,770
|
80.45 %
|
2,310,272
|
19.55 %
|
Bernd R. Seizinger
|
10,269,441
|
86.89 %
|
1,549,601
|
13.11 %
In addition to the election of all nominees listed as directors in the management information circular, dated June 18, 2025, Oncolytics shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the meeting. These included fixing the number of directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year at eight and appointing the auditors for the Corporation for the ensuing year.
For more details on the matters covered at the annual meeting, please refer to the Corporation's management information circular available on SEDAR at . Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.
About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Oncolytics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent. Pelareorep has demonstrated promising results in multiple first-line pancreatic cancer studies, two randomized Phase 2 studies in metastatic breast cancer and early-phase studies in anal and colorectal cancer. It induces anti-cancer immune responses by converting immunologically "cold" tumors "hot" through the activation of innate and adaptive immune responses.
The Company is advancing pelareorep in combination with chemotherapy and/or checkpoint inhibitors in metastatic pancreatic and breast cancers, both of which have received Fast Track designation from the FDA, and other gastrointestinal tumors. Oncolytics is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate development and maximize commercial impact. For more about Oncolytics, please visit: or follow the Company on social media on LinkedIn and on X @oncolytics .
Company Contact
Jon Patton
Director of IR & Communication
[email protected]
Investor Relations for Oncolytics
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
[email protected]
Media Contact for Oncolytics
Owen Blaschak
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]
