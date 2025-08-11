It's Gnarly Charley 'Shark Bite Surfer Survivor' Highlighting Healing Tips And Ocean Respect During Sharkweek

Gnarly Charley: Shark bite survivor

Discovery Channel host and wildlife adventurist Forrest Galante with Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean.

Gnarly Charley: Shark bite survivor advocating the healing benefits of sea salt minerals in H2Ocean Wound Wash product, which helped him heal faster without any side effects.

H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Products.

Healing Power of H2Ocean: Red Sea Salt based Products made with 82+ Natural Elements

Discovery Channel's Shark Week features Florida surf legend, back in the waves after a shark bite and fast recovery with sea salt mineral based products.

- Gnarly Charley, Shark Bite SurvivorSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the world reflects on Shark week or month the untamed beauty of marine life of Florida's beaches, iconic surfer Gnarly Charley Hajek stands out, not just for surviving a rare shark bite, but for turning that moment into a powerful message of resilience, education, and the healing powers of the ocean. For over five decades, Charley has been a beloved figure in the surfing world, known for his stoke (excitement) connection to the waves, his dedication to mentoring young surfers, and his deep respect for the ocean's power and unpredictability. In September 2024, his story took a dramatic turn when a routine surf session at New Smyrna Beach, one of the world's most shark active zones, led to a sudden and serious encounter. After accidentally stepping on a Black Tip Reef Shark on the shore break stepping off his board, Charley was bitten on the ankle and foot. It was said he used his surfboard leash to create a makeshift tourniquet, drove himself to the hospital, received eight stitches, and true to his nature, returned to surfing just three days later. His inspiring response, captured by national media and featured in Discovery Channel's“Florida's Death Beach” series, quickly made him a symbol of courage, wisdom and protector of the mother ocean.Rather than shy away from the water or exploit the encounter for drama, Charley leaned into education. He began sharing his experience with local communities, surf schools, and media, emphasizing the importance of understanding shark behavior, staying alert in high risk conditions where bait fish migrate and respecting the ocean as a shared ecosystem. Through his long running Gnarly Charley Surf Series, he continued to mentor the next generation of surfers, integrating real life lessons into surf safety, environmental awareness, and personal resilience. But Charley's journey also carried a quieter, deeply personal element, his approach to healing totally naturally.“The minerals found in Red Sea salt , like magnesium, zinc, and potassium, support the skin's natural repair process. Gnarly Charley's recovery is a real-world example of how science and nature come together in H2Ocean formulations," said Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer at H2Ocean.Charley with his tuned in with the ocean turned to products that aligned with his lifestyle and philosophy. He gravitated toward sea salt mineral rich saline spray and enzymes that supported the body's natural immune system without alcohol, chemicals, dyes, or irritants. Among the products that are ocean friendly and supported his surf school were those from H2Ocean, a Florida based brand that formulates its skincare and healing products using Red Sea salt minerals, an enzyme and essential calming ingredients known to clean, heal and protect. Though he is not an official spokesperson, Charley has often acknowledged how clean ocean heals faster, so H2Ocean Wound Wash product played a role in keeping his skin clean, hydrated, and calm as he returned to the waves just days after the injury.Behind H2Ocean's natural healing philosophy stands its founder, Eddie Kolos, an avid ocean diver, fishermen, surfer, and passionate marine biologist. Eddie created H2Ocean over two decades ago with a vision to merge science and sea, to offer clean, ocean safe products that support the body without harming marine ecosystems. His commitment to preserving marine life is embedded in the company's DNA, from its reef safe formulations to its broader support of ocean education and environmental responsibility. For Eddie, the ocean is not just vacation, it's a responsibility, and H2Ocean continues to reflect that mission in every bottle. To support and honor the spirit of ocean awareness and natural healing, H2Ocean is offering discounts on its products during the H2ocean Shark Month. This limited time and while supplies last as the promotion reflects the company's ongoing commitment to marine life, clean ingredients, and the people who want to bring the ocean into your life. By making their sea salt based, ocean safe products more accessible, H2Ocean encourages consumers to celebrate the healing powers of the ocean while also protecting it. During a discussion with Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean, Discovery channel adventurer, and wildlife expert, Forrest Galante also advocates for the natural benefits of sea salt in wound care, and he said that he cannot live without H2Ocean Sea Salt Healing Wound Spray. This further highlights the benefits of natural skin healing products, where H2Ocean is a global leader in sea salt based ocean friendly natural healing products.Charley and Eddie's perspective on Shark Month is refreshingly grounded. They both don't ever villainize sharks, instead they encourage people to learn about them, understand their role in the marine ecosystem, and take smart precautions when entering their territory. His story has inspired many to shift their mindset from fear to respect, from panic to preparation, and from chemical healing to more natural sea salt healing that work with the body and the environment. At age 62, Gnarly Charley Hajek continues to surf, mentor, and lead with knowledge and lifetime of experience. His message this Shark Week is not just about surviving an encounter with one of the ocean's apex predators, it's about embracing the sea for all that it is, healing with its elements, and passing on a deeper understanding to future generations.“From day one, H2Ocean was built on the belief that the ocean holds the key to natural healing. Seeing Gnarly Charley back in the waves so quickly reminds us why we create mineral rich, reef safe products that work in harmony Seeing Gnarly Charley back in the waves so quickly reminds us why we create mineral rich, reef safe products that work in harmony with nature", said Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean.

Gnarly Charley: Shark bite survivor riding again, powered by H2Ocean's natural sea salt healing.

