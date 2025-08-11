AI FILMS Online Studio Beta Launches With Free Browser Editor And Creator-Funded Referrals

Logo of AI FILMS Online Studio Platform

Browser-based AI film online studio opens beta with a free, no-watermark editor and a referral system that gives creators monthly credits

- CesarLOS ANGELES, WY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI FILMS has opened the beta of AI FILMS STUDIO , a browser workspace that lets creators draft, edit, and finish AI-driven films without specialized hardware. The studio pairs a free, no-watermark editor with a referral system that funds creators in credits when other filmmakers subscribe using their @username. More than 4,200 creators have already applied to the AI FILMS ecosystem, with many seeing outcomes from AI FILMS' social promotions, including press mentions and paid gigs.AI FILMS STUDIO is built for speed and access. Creators can storyboard, cut, and export shorts or ads in one tab, then upgrade for advanced AI generation as needed. The referral system turns community support into recurring credits that stack month over month and expire only after 90 days of inactivity. Discounts for the new subscriber are plan-dependent; the featured creator receives monthly credits proportional to the plan the new subscriber chooses.“Independent storytellers need time, attention, and a fair shot,” said Zaesar, founder and CEO of AI FILMS.“We designed a studio that lives in the browser and a funding loop where new creators on the studio decide who to fund.”What's inside- Free registration and a full timeline editor with no watermark- Optional upgrades for built-in AI tools- Opt-in social promotion across AI FILMS channels so new audiences discover creators' work- An expanding toolset rolling out continuously, including dubbing, lip-sync, and next-gen video models- A streaming destination in development to showcase longer-form projects from the communityCreator outcomesAI FILMS has amplified thousands of projects across its social channels. One creator's short led to a hiring engagement with the Indian government after the work circulated widely; others have reported journalist interest and new followers after being featured.Availability and pricingPlans start at $11 per month, with higher tiers for heavier generation needs. Referral discounts apply when a new subscriber cites a creator's @username at checkout, and the credited creator receives monthly studio credits that accumulate as more peers subscribe.How to start1) Sign up free at aifilms2) Edit and export with the browser editor (no watermark)3) Enable social promotion and share your @username so referrals fund future workMedia and partnerships: ...About AI FILMSFounded in 2022, AI FILMS builds creator-first AI tools and community-driven funding models for the next wave of cinema. The company is US-based and privately held.

