IPL 2026: 5 Wicketkeeper-Batters Who Can Replace MS Dhoni At Chennai Super Kings

CSK faces a leadership void with a legend's uncertain IPL future. Several talented wicketkeeper-batters with unique skills and experience are being eyed as potential successors to carry forward the legacy and lead the team in the post-legend era.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's future in the IPL remains uncertain as he has yet to take a call on whether to continue playing in the next IPL season or hang up his boots, ending his illustrious career.

Dhoni is expected to announce his decision about his future by the end of the year or before the IPL mini-auction. As the uncertainty looms over the legendary wicketkeeper-batter and five-time IPL champions' future, let's take a look at five players who could replace him at the Chennai Super Kings.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been touted as a successor to MS Dhoni since the buzz around his trading to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026. A CSK official reportedly expressed the franchise's interest in trading for Samson if he were available for it. The 30-year-old was seen as a successor to Dhoni, given that he combines wicketkeeping skills with explosive batting ability.

Additionally, Sanju Samson's leadership experience at Rajasthan Royals has been considered a natural fit to take up a leadership role at Chennai Super Kings. Samson is reportedly planning to leave the Royals ahead of the IPL 2026, but there has been no official confirmation from him and the franchise. If Sanju Samson gets traded by RR to CSK, the wicketkeeper-batter can ensure a smooth transition from MS Dhoni's era while continuing their legacy of success in the IPL.

Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings as an injury replacement for Vansh Bedi in the middle of the IPL 2025. Patel played three matches for CSK and scored 31 and 37 against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans. When Urvil Patel was signed by CSK in the middle of the last IPL season, many thought that he was replacing MS Dhoni, who was struggling with his form due to a knee issue.

Urvil Patel showed glimpses of his explosive batting against KKR and GT, and had a great Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season last year, amassing 315 runs at an average of 78.75 in six matches. If Chennai Super Kings retain Urvil Patel ahead of the IPL mini-auction next year, he can be considered a potential successor to MS Dhoni once he retires from cricket.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is likely to be released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, as the franchise is expected to retain Quinton de Kock as their wicketkeeper ahead of the IPL mini-auction. Gurbaz may be released into the auction pool, presenting a valuable opportunity for the Chennai Super Kings to acquire an Afghan cricketer who is known for his aggressive batting and quick reflexes behind the stumps.

He played only 8 matches across both seasons in 2024 and 2025, and 136 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders, but his explosive batting style and potential make him a promising candidate to strengthen CSK's batting order and wicketkeeping options in IPL 2026. In T20 cricket, Gurbaz has a decent record, amassing 5449 at an average of 24.88 and inflicting 17 stump-outs and 119 catches in 227 matches.

Hailing from MS Dhoni's state of Jharkhand, Ishan Kishan can potentially succeed former Chennai Super Kings. Ishan Kishan was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 11.25 crore, but had a moderate IPL season, amassing 354 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 35.40 in 14 matches. SRH might release Jharkhand wicketkeeper into the auction pool or trade him if the option is available.

If Chennai Super Kings make a move at the auction or through a trade deal, Kishan's aggressive batting and sharp wicketkeeping skills could fill the void left by MS Dhoni. Hailing from Dhoni's state, Kishan carries the legacy and has the possibility of becoming a fan favorite while bringing energy and experience to the CSK lineup in the post-Dhoni era.

N Jagadeesan or Narayan Jagadeesan can be a potential success to MS Dhoni as wicketkeeper-batter at Chennai Super Kings. Coimbatore-born cricketer played two seasons for CSK from 2020/21 to 2022 before he moved to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. However, he did not receive enough chances in the IPL as he scored 162 runs at an average of 18 in 13 matches across three seasons.

However, the Chennai Super Kings can consider bringing Jagadeeshan back for his familiarity with the team environment, untapped potential, and solid domestic performances. Since N Jagadeeshan is of Tamil Nadu native, the franchise has the chance of nurturing local talent while adding a reliable wicketkeeper-batter, who understands the team culture and environment, making him a valuable asset to CSK's plans.