Prosus Wins EU's Conditional Nod For Just Eat Deal: Report

Prosus NV's buyout of Just Eat Takeaway in a €4.1 billion ($4.8 billion) deal has reportedly won the conditional approval from the European Union.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Prosus agreed to reduce its stake in another food delivery firm to ease competition-related concerns.

