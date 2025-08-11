Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prosus Wins EU's Conditional Nod For Just Eat Deal: Report

2025-08-11 03:23:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prosus NV's buyout of Just Eat Takeaway in a €4.1 billion ($4.8 billion) deal has reportedly won the conditional approval from the European Union.

According to a Bloomberg News report, Prosus agreed to reduce its stake in another food delivery firm to ease competition-related concerns.

