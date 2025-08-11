Avantor Responds To Activist Investor Engine Capital's Letter: 'Acting With Urgency To Strengthen Growth'
Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) on Monday reiterated its commitment to shareholders and said that it regularly reviews its strategic priorities towards growth after activist investor Engine Capital issued a letter pushing the company to sell itself or make other changes.
“We are acting with urgency to strengthen growth and profitability in both Laboratory Solutions and Bioscience Production,” the company said while adding that it looks forward to ongoing dialogues with shareholders, including Engine Capital.
“We are confident in our ability to accelerate execution of our value creation initiatives under the leadership of Emmanuel Ligner, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on August 18, 2025,” it added.
Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment