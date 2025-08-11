Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Avantor Responds To Activist Investor Engine Capital's Letter: 'Acting With Urgency To Strengthen Growth'

2025-08-11 03:23:34
Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) on Monday reiterated its commitment to shareholders and said that it regularly reviews its strategic priorities towards growth after activist investor Engine Capital issued a letter pushing the company to sell itself or make other changes.

“We are acting with urgency to strengthen growth and profitability in both Laboratory Solutions and Bioscience Production,” the company said while adding that it looks forward to ongoing dialogues with shareholders, including Engine Capital.

“We are confident in our ability to accelerate execution of our value creation initiatives under the leadership of Emmanuel Ligner, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on August 18, 2025,” it added.

