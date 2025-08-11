Independence Day 2025: Will India Celebrate 78Th Or 79Th Independence Day This Year? All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) India is all set to celebrate its Independence Day on 15 August to remember the freedom fighters and common Indians who fought against British colonial rule.

On this day, India obtained independenc and hoisted the national flag, and a sovereign democracy was born. Each year to mark the day, the Prime Minister takes to the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoists the tricolour, followed by a rousing rendition of the national anthem and an address to the nation.

Apart from this, several states, ministries, departments and public places' heads hoist the national flag as a mark of independence. Be it public or private office, the national tricolour flag is hoisted on 15 August, with the national anthem being sung by the people of India.

Indians celebrate Independence Day with much fervour and pride overseas, too. Several cultural programs are organised all across the globe to show the richness of Indian legacy.

Is it India's 78th or 79th Independence Day in 2025?

Several people are confused about whether India will celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day in 2025 . To keep the math simple, if one subtracts 1947 from 2025, it comes to 78, which is the number of years since India achieved independence from British colonial rule.

But, 78 shows the number of completed years of independence and not the number of Independence Days observed. So will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day on 15 August 2025.

According to the official channels, it is indeed confirmed that India will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day. A letter by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), carried by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), has corroborated that the country will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day.

"As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today extended an invitation to all citizens to contribute their thoughts and ideas for his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15," the letter stated.

This year too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the iconic Red Fort, sing the national anthem and witness the Indian defence forces' prowess.