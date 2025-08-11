Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Palestinian Pres. Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza


2025-08-11 03:18:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman discussed on Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and their security and humanitarian implications.
This came during a call received by Prince Mohammad from President Abbas, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
President Abbas expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts done by Saudi Arabia that contributed to many countries recognizing Palestine as an independent state, as well as its support for the Palestinian people.
Prince Mohammad renewed his country's condemnation of the crimes and violent practices and attempts of forced displacement against the Palestinian people, and emphasized the need for the international community to end the devastating aggression. (end)
