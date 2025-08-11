Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FAO Reports Moderate Food Price Increase Amid Commodity Divergence

FAO Reports Moderate Food Price Increase Amid Commodity Divergence


2025-08-11 03:15:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has released its Food Price Index for July 2025, showing a moderate monthly increase in global food prices, Azernews reports, citing the FAO.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN11082025000195011045ID1109913805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search