Introduction And Application Of Single Weft Carbon Fiber Cloth
1. Building Structure Reinforcement
-
Concrete Structure
It can be used for bending and shear reinforcement of beams, slabs, columns and other concrete members. For example, in the renovation of some old buildings, when the bearing capacity of the beam is insufficient, the single weft carbon fiber cloth is pasted in the tensile zone of the beam, which can effectively improve the bending capacity of the beam and increase its bearing performance.
-
Masonry Structures
For masonry structures such as brick walls, carbon fiber cloth can be used for seismic reinforcement. By pasting carbon fiber cloth on the surface of the wall, it can restrain the development of wall cracks, improve the shear strength and deformation capacity of the wall, and enhance the seismic performance of the whole masonry structure.
2. Bridge Engineering Rehabilitation
-
Bridge Girder Reinforcement
The girders of bridges subjected to vehicle load for a long period of time may have fatigue damage or cracks. Single weft carbon fiber cloth can be pasted on the bottom and side of the girders to reinforce the girders, restore the bearing capacity of the girders and extend the service life of the bridge.
-
Reinforcement of Bridge Abutment
Bridge abutment may be damaged after being subjected to external forces such as earthquake and water scouring. The use of carbon fiber cloth for wrapping reinforcement of bridge piers can improve the pressure and shear resistance of bridge piers, and enhance their stability and durability.
3. Corrosion resistance of civil engineering structures
Civil engineering structures in some harsh environments, such as coastal areas or chemical environments, are susceptible to erosion by corrosive media. Single weft carbon fiber cloth has good corrosion resistance, will be pasted on the surface of the structure, can be used as a kind of protective layer, isolation of corrosive media and structural material contact, to protect the structure of the internal reinforcing steel from corrosion, so as to improve the durability of the structure.
4. Reinforcement and Repair of Wooden Structures
For some wooden structures in ancient buildings or those damaged due to long-term use, single weft carbon fiber cloth can be used for reinforcement and repair. It can enhance the strength and stiffness of timber components, prevent the expansion of timber cracks, improve the overall stability of the wooden structure, and at the same time can try to maintain the original appearance of the wooden structure, in line with the requirements of the protection of ancient buildings.
Single weft carbon fiber cloth has the following advantages:
1. High strength
Carbon fiber itself has very high strength, single weft carbon fiber cloth in the direction of the fibers can give full play to this high-strength characteristics, and its tensile strength is much higher than that of ordinary steel, and it can significantly improve the load-bearing capacity of the structure being reinforced.
2. High modulus of elasticity
The high modulus of elasticity means that it can better resist deformation when it is subjected to force, and when it works with concrete and other structural materials, it can effectively constrain the deformation of the structure and improve the rigidity and stability of the structure.
3. Light weight
is light in texture, usually weighing around several hundred grams per square meter, and basically does not increase the self-weight of the structure after being pasted onto the surface, which is very favorable for structures with strict requirements on self-weight, such as bridges and large-span buildings.
4. Corrosion resistance
has excellent corrosion resistance, can resist the erosion of acid, alkali, salt and other chemical substances, applicable to a variety of harsh environments, such as coastal areas, chemical workshops, etc., can effectively protect the reinforced structure from corrosion damage, prolong the service life of the structure.
5. Convenient construction
The construction process is relatively simple, does not require large-scale mechanical equipment, can be directly pasted on the surface of the structure, the construction speed is fast, can effectively shorten the project duration. At the same time, the construction process of the original structure of the disturbance is small, reducing the impact on the normal use of the building.
6. Good flexibility
single weft carbon fiber cloth has a certain degree of flexibility, can adapt to different shapes and curvature of the structural surface, can be pasted on the curved beams, columns and other components, and can even be used for some irregularly shaped structural reinforcement, has a strong adaptability.
7. Good durability
Under normal use conditions, carbon fiber cloth has stable performance, not easy to aging, can maintain its mechanical properties and reinforcement effect for a long time, has good durability.
8. Good environmental protection
Carbon fiber cloth in the production and use of the process, less pollution to the environment, in line with the requirements of modern construction projects on environmental protection. And when the building is dismantled, carbon fiber cloth is relatively easy to deal with, and will not produce a large number of difficult to deal with waste like some traditional reinforcement materials.
