"Dr. Cyd Ropp Releases New Children's Book - Children of the Fullness: A Gnostic Myth"Bluebird Publishing proudly announces the release of Children of the Fullness: A Gnostic Myth by acclaimed scholar and author Dr. Cyd Ropp.

This enchanting tale offers young readers-and their families-a beautifully simplified retelling of one of the earliest Gnostic Christian creation myths, drawing inspiration from The Tripartite Tractate, part of the Nag Hammadi codices.

At once poetic and profound, Children of the Fullness introduces children to the divine realms of the Father, Son, angels, and a fallen Logos whose journey from Heaven to Earth sparks a spiritual saga of creation, forgetfulness, and redemption. As the children of the Fullness bring love and life to Earth, they also face the trials of forgetting their sacred mission-until a Princely Savior descends to guide them back to their heavenly origin.

With lyrical prose and powerful symbolism, this myth speaks to the universal journey of remembering our true purpose and embracing love over division. Dr. Ropp's gift lies in rendering deep, complex theological ideas into an accessible and heartwarming narrative for children and adults alike.

“This ancient creation story begins in the heavenly realm and follows the children of the Fullness as they bring life and love to our world.”

Dr. Ropp is well known for her long-running Simple Explanation blog and her work on Gnostic Insights, where she explores the intersection of theology, science, and philosophy. With advanced degrees in psychology, counseling, education, and rhetoric, her academic rigor meets spiritual insight in every word she writes.

Children of the Fullness: A Gnostic Myth is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Information:

Children of the Fullness: A Gnostic Myth

ISBN: 9798218801991Categories: Children's Christian Books, Children's Folk Tales & MythsPublisher: Bluebird PublishingPublication Date: August 1, 2025

Rediscover the joy of divine storytelling-one page at a time.