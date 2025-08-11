PIB Debunks Deepfake Video Falsely Attributing Fighter Jet Losses To Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh
The video, which circulated widely on social media platforms, was confirmed to be an AI-generated deep-fake.
It falsely claimed that the Air Chief Marshal acknowledged significant Indian losses during Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory air campaign following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
In reality, Air Chief Marshal Singh made no such statement.
In his verified public address at the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on August 9, Air Chief Marshal Singh detailed India's successful air operations, confirming that the IAF had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one large airborne surveillance aircraft -- possibly an AWACS or ELINT platform -- at a distance of 300 km.
He described it as "the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill" by India.
The full, unedited speech is available on YouTube, where Air Chief Marshal Singh can be seen discussing the strategic use of India's S-400 air defence system, precision strikes on Pakistani command centres in Muridke and Chaklala, and the destruction of radar sites and hangars housing F-16s.
At no point does he mention any loss of Indian jets or UAVs.
PIB Fact Check has categorically said that the viral clip is fabricated and part of a broader misinformation campaign by pro-Pakistan social media accounts.
The agency urged citizens to rely on verified government sources and refrain from sharing unverified content that could compromise national security narratives.
The top IAF officer told the gathering about the plan, war tactics and targets which India destroyed in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in detail through a powerpoint presentation with satellite images to support his statements.
The deep-fake video underscores the growing threat of AI-generated disinformation in defence and strategic domains, prompting renewed calls for digital vigilance and media literacy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment