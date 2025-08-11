Thrivyx Nigeria Solutions Launches Quantumledger To Uplift Geodesy And Redefine Spatial Data Integrity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) QuantumLedger, an advanced platform designed to usher in a new era of geodesy and geospatial data management.

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thrivyx Nigeria Solutions today announced the official launch of QuantumLedger, an advanced platform designed to usher in a new era of geodesy and geospatial data management. Positioned at the cutting edge of technological innovation, QuantumLedger operates at the intersection of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and GNSS/GPS technologies, offering unprecedented levels of precision, security, and automation to surveyors, engineers, and geospatial professionals.

With the launch of QuantumLedger, Thrivyx is addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the geospatial sector-ensuring that data is not only accurate but also trustworthy, tamper-proof, and future-ready. The platform enables real-time coordinate transformations and leverages predictive deformation models powered by machine learning to anticipate changes in spatial conditions before they occur. By embedding decentralized verification into every stage of the data lifecycle, QuantumLedger guarantees that every dataset remains immutable and verifiable, building a foundation of confidence for mission-critical operations.

This transformative solution has the potential to reshape workflows across multiple disciplines. From monitoring the structural stability of infrastructure projects to validating land boundaries with absolute certainty, QuantumLedger equips professionals with tools that can manage and secure vital survey records at scale. The integration of AI-driven analytics with blockchain's incorruptible ledger ensures that spatial intelligence is not just accessible but also inherently trustworthy.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Oluwatobi Adeogun, CEO at Thrivyx Nigeria Solutions, said:“Geodesy is the invisible backbone of our modern world, from urban planning to disaster response. With QuantumLedger, we are bringing a new level of certainty and transparency to this vital science. We are not simply creating software-we are building the trust infrastructure for geospatial data in the digital age.”

Thrivyx's vision extends far beyond immediate utility. By setting a new benchmark for geospatial excellence, the company aims to uplift the standard of geodesy in Africa and position the continent at the forefront of global geospatial innovation. QuantumLedger represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a commitment to empowering professionals with the tools they need to make informed, data-driven decisions in real time.

