Coming Soon: A Powerful New Guide Tackling Real Financial Struggles In The LGBTQ+ Community

NEW YORK , FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A much-needed financial guide is set to launch, offering real help for LGBTQ+ individuals who are tired of being left out of the conversation. Proud Wealth by Gregory Truesdell is not just another money book. It is a hands-on, clear, and compassionate tool for people from the LGBTQ+ community who face real-world financial struggles. Whether dealing with credit damage, housing instability, job discrimination, or medical debt, this book provides practical ways to take back control.The book does not speak in general terms. It focuses directly on LGBTQ+ people who are dealing with the emotional and financial weight of discrimination, systemic barriers, and instability. Truesdell offers detailed steps to help readers build budgets, reduce debt, repair credit, and protect their future. He also includes specific guidance for those navigating healthcare costs, legal planning, and retirement when the odds feel stacked against them.From the very first chapter, it becomes clear that this guide is written with heart, clarity, and urgency. The author does not speak down to the reader or drown them in technical terms. Instead, he speaks directly to those who often feel ignored in mainstream financial books. His tone is honest, empowering, and built on understanding. For many LGBTQ+ readers, this may be the first time they see their real financial lives reflected on the page.Gregory Truesdell writes with purpose and care. His style is direct but warm, educational but never overwhelming. He understands that many readers carry financial trauma and emotional baggage, so he avoids judgment and focuses on action. Each section feels like a conversation with someone who truly gets it. His writing builds trust, encourages healing, and makes financial literacy feel personal.Proud Wealth is expected to spark important conversations and empower individuals to make informed, confident choices. It is a book for those who have felt unseen and unheard in traditional financial spaces.About.Gregory Truesdell is a financial educator and writer with a passion for equity and inclusion. He specializes in making money topics understandable and accessible for marginalized communities. His work blends expert knowledge with lived experience, creating content that meets people where they are.

