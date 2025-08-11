New Licensing Options, FDI Surge Power DMCC's Growth

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2025, adding more than 1,100 new companies to its global business district as it capitalised on rising foreign direct investment (FDI) flows and the launch of new licensing structures tailored to global investors.

The new additions lift DMCC's total membership close to 26,000, reinforcing its status as a leading hub for trade, technology and investment.

The growth was fuelled by heightened demand from overseas markets such as the United Kingdom, Türkiye and China, which together accounted for some of the highest registration gains in recent years. The UK saw a 23 per cent increase in company numbers to nearly 2,200, Türkiye registered a 22 per cent rise to about 700 firms, and Chinese membership climbed almost 10 per cent to nearly 1,000. These gains align with Dubai's position as one of the world's top destinations for FDI inflows, with DMCC contributing 15 per cent of the emirate's annual total.

Two new licensing categories - Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and Holding Company licences - have emerged as a major draw for investment firms, family offices and multinational corporations. The SPV licence offers a flexible vehicle for asset holding, capital raising and cross-border structuring, while the Holding Company licence enables centralised oversight of regional operations and portfolio companies. Both are designed to accommodate a broad range of investment strategies, from private equity to high-growth venture capital, making DMCC a preferred jurisdiction for structuring international investments.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC, said the results reaffirm the appeal of its business model.“With more than 1,100 new companies joining in the first half of the year - driven by robust growth from China, Türkiye, and the UK - DMCC is now rapidly approaching 26,000 member companies. We are intensifying our focus on high-growth sectors while expanding our ecosystems, service offering, and physical infrastructure to support the next wave of innovation-led investment,” says Ahmed bin Sulayem

The licensing reforms have also strengthened DMCC's role as a hub for high-growth industries. The DMCC Crypto Centre saw a 38 per cent year-on-year increase to more than 700 companies, bringing the total number of technology firms in the district to over 3,300. Notable entrants include Bitcoin and Animoca Brands, which set up their first regional offices in the free zone. DMCC also announced the construction of Crypto Tower, a 17-storey landmark in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) that will house blockchain incubators, an AI innovation floor and specialised financial services.

In addition, DMCC is developing a new quantum technology ecosystem - DMCC Quantum - aimed at positioning Dubai as a gateway for advanced computing investment. These moves build on the free zone's expanding role in Web3, artificial intelligence, gaming and blockchain applications.

Beyond technology, DMCC remains a key player in commodities trade. The Dubai Diamond Exchange, which now hosts over 1,350 companies, marked the milestone of one billion carats traded through the UAE over the past five years. The launch of the DMCC Water Centre and a strategic partnership with AQUA-INDEX to create the world's first water-backed digital asset token illustrate DMCC's push into emerging commodities and sustainability-linked investment.

The free zone's international expansion strategy is also delivering results. In Southeast Asia, DMCC appointed Hawksford as its international sales partner in Singapore to enhance market penetration. In China, partnerships with Beijing Innovation Service Hub and Beijing Chaoyang CCPIT are expected to deepen trade and investment flows.

Real estate development underpins DMCC's ability to accommodate FDI-driven growth. In Uptown Dubai, the free zone broke ground on two new Grade A commercial towers offering 62,000 square metres of office space, as well as Mercer House, a luxury twin-tower residential project featuring Dubai's first private urban beach club. In JLT, DMCC and Signature Developers began construction of W Residences by Marriott International, further enhancing the district's mixed-use appeal.

Deputy CEO and chief operating officer Feryal Ahmadi said the results stem from DMCC's long-term planning.“From real estate to technology and trade, every layer of our district is designed to meet global demand. As we move into the second half of the year, we will continue to expand our services, accelerate infrastructure delivery and unlock new opportunities for growth across all sectors,” says Ahmadi.

With a growing global footprint, sectoral diversification, and infrastructure pipeline, DMCC is positioning itself to capture the next wave of FDI across emerging and established industries, while reinforcing Dubai's role as a magnet for global capital, investment experts said.

The strong first-half results follow a record-breaking 2024, when DMCC attracted over 2,000 new companies and launched initiatives such as the DMCC Sustainability Hub.