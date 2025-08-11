Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Announces DTC Eligibility For Electronic Trading In US

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC Eligibility is expected to simplify the trading process and enhance liquidity of Resouro's shares for U.S. investors. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), DTC facilitates the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States. With this eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded through a wider network of U.S. brokerage firms, enabling faster settlement and broader market access.

Commenting on achieving DTC eligibility for US investors, Resouro's Executive Chairman, Chris Eager, said:

"Securing DTC Eligibility marks a significant milestone for Resouro, as it streamlines trading for U.S. investors and broadens access to our shares across the U.S. market. This achievement supports our ongoing efforts to enhance liquidity, strengthen our investor base, and deliver longterm value for our shareholders. We are pleased to make it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the Company's future growth."

DTC Eligibility represents an important development in the Company's efforts to increase visibility and accessibility within the U.S. capital markets.

Chris Eager Executive Chair (Santiago) ... +44 7388 0579809 Alistair Stephens Chief Executive Officer (Perth) ... +614 88 99 2544 Emily Evans, SPOKE Media and Content Manager ... +61 401 337 959