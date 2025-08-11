Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Announces DTC Eligibility For Electronic Trading In US
Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
DTC Eligibility is expected to simplify the trading process and enhance liquidity of Resouro's shares for U.S. investors. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), DTC facilitates the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States. With this eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded through a wider network of U.S. brokerage firms, enabling faster settlement and broader market access.
Commenting on achieving DTC eligibility for US investors, Resouro's Executive Chairman, Chris Eager, said:
"Securing DTC Eligibility marks a significant milestone for Resouro, as it streamlines trading for U.S. investors and broadens access to our shares across the U.S. market. This achievement supports our ongoing efforts to enhance liquidity, strengthen our investor base, and deliver longterm value for our shareholders. We are pleased to make it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the Company's future growth."
DTC Eligibility represents an important development in the Company's efforts to increase visibility and accessibility within the U.S. capital markets.
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment