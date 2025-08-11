Protest Held In Rajasthan's Udaipur Against Rape Of Minor Girl, Lop Terms Incident As 'Heart-Wrenching'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 11 (IANS) Heavy police personnel were deployed in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, following protests over the rape of an eight-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

Angry crowds took to the streets on Monday, blocking the service road of the Udaipur-Chittorgarh National Highway and vandalising vehicles.

Additional police were called from four police stations to control the situation.

Police have arrested the accused, but tension remains in the Dabok police station area.

Protesters gathered at the police station to demand a swift arrest, and the situation escalated as the crowd began vandalising buses and blocking the road, causing a traffic jam.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Gopal Swaroop Mewara and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Sirvi arrived at the spot, and police from neighboring police stations were deployed.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the girl went to a field and was attacked by the accused.

The attacker fled, leaving the girl unconscious.

She is currently in stable condition at the MB Hospital in Jaipur.

The police's forensic and dog squad teams have collected evidence, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully called the incident "heart-wrenching" and said that the people are deeply resentful.

He criticised the state's law and order, citing the protests, road blockades, and police deployment as evidence of a "completely collapsed" system.

He also condemned government representatives for making "irresponsible and baseless statements" despite the prevalence of such crimes.