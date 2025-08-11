

Canadian Rider Varga Takes 1st Place in Pro Men's Division at The Dreamyard, the iconic BMX Park of the late Pat Casey



Monster Army's Gustavo Batista de Oliveira Lands 3rd in Pro Men's Division





Monster Army's Jake Rutkowitz Earns 1st place in Sport Class Men Monster Army's Alirah Norris Finishes 3rd in Pro Women's Division

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Mike Varga on taking first place in the Pro Men's division at the third and final stop of the 2025 Monster Army Recon Tour. The UCI C1-sanctioned event took place at The Dreamyard, the legendary BMX park of the late Pat Casey, in Riverside, California.

Monster Energy's Mike Varga Wins Pro Men's BMX Contest at Final Stop of the 2025 Monster Army Recon Tour in Riverside, California

Continue Reading

In the Pro Men class, Varga claimed the win with a 540 flair, cork 720 barspin, no footed can tailwhip, 270 double tailwhip, and 450 transfer. Monster Army's Gustavo Batista de Oliveira earned third place with flair barspin, backflip barspin to barspin, 360 tailwhip, and step-down tailwhip with bars backwards.

Varga dedicated his victory to Casey, saying, "I did this one for Pat! I would never miss an event at The Dreamyard."

In the Pro Women's division, Monster Army rider Alirah Norris finished in third place with truckdriver, barspin air, tiregrab, and one-handed x-up.

"Unfortunately, I didn't get to finish both final runs, but I'm so stoked with how I rode the park," said Norris.

The Sport Class Men competition was once again dominated by Monster Army's Jake Rutkowitz , who secured the top spot with flair tailwhip, one-footed table flair, superman, 360 double tailwhip, and pocket transfer.

The 2025 Monster Army Recon Tour returned this year after a 10-year hiatus, reigniting one of BMX's most respected competition series. Originally launched to spotlight up-and-coming talent, the tour now also provides professional riders the opportunity to compete for Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) ranking points in the United States. Each of the three stops was sanctioned as a UCI C1 event and featured Pro, Sport, and Intermediate divisions for both Men and Women.

Following earlier rounds in Longview, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona, the Riverside finale brought the 2025 season to a close in front of an energetic crowd. With its mix of grassroots spirit and elite-level competition, the series once again proved to be a valuable platform for BMX progression and a fitting tribute to riders like Pat Casey, who helped define the sport.

For more on Mike Varga , Jake Rutkowitz , Alirah Norris , Gustavo Batista de Oliveira , and the Monster Energy BMX team, visit . Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok for updates from the 2025 BMX season.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED