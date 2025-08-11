Monster Energy's Mike Varga Wins Pro Men's BMX Contest At Final Stop Of The 2025 Monster Army Recon Tour In Riverside, California
-
Canadian Rider Varga Takes 1st Place in Pro Men's Division at The Dreamyard, the iconic BMX Park of the late Pat Casey
-
Monster Army's Gustavo Batista de Oliveira Lands 3rd in Pro Men's Division
-
Monster Army's Jake Rutkowitz Earns 1st place in Sport Class Men
Monster Army's Alirah Norris Finishes 3rd in Pro Women's Division
RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Mike Varga on taking first place in the Pro Men's division at the third and final stop of the 2025 Monster Army Recon Tour. The UCI C1-sanctioned event took place at The Dreamyard, the legendary BMX park of the late Pat Casey, in Riverside, California.Continue Reading
Monster Energy's Mike Varga Wins Pro Men's BMX Contest at Final Stop of the 2025 Monster Army Recon Tour in Riverside, California
In the Pro Men class, Varga claimed the win with a 540 flair, cork 720 barspin, no footed can tailwhip, 270 double tailwhip, and 450 transfer. Monster Army's Gustavo Batista de Oliveira earned third place with flair barspin, backflip barspin to barspin, 360 tailwhip, and step-down tailwhip with bars backwards.
Varga dedicated his victory to Casey, saying, "I did this one for Pat! I would never miss an event at The Dreamyard."
In the Pro Women's division, Monster Army rider Alirah Norris finished in third place with truckdriver, barspin air, tiregrab, and one-handed x-up.
"Unfortunately, I didn't get to finish both final runs, but I'm so stoked with how I rode the park," said Norris.
The Sport Class Men competition was once again dominated by Monster Army's Jake Rutkowitz , who secured the top spot with flair tailwhip, one-footed table flair, superman, 360 double tailwhip, and pocket transfer.
The 2025 Monster Army Recon Tour returned this year after a 10-year hiatus, reigniting one of BMX's most respected competition series. Originally launched to spotlight up-and-coming talent, the tour now also provides professional riders the opportunity to compete for Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) ranking points in the United States. Each of the three stops was sanctioned as a UCI C1 event and featured Pro, Sport, and Intermediate divisions for both Men and Women.
Following earlier rounds in Longview, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona, the Riverside finale brought the 2025 season to a close in front of an energetic crowd. With its mix of grassroots spirit and elite-level competition, the series once again proved to be a valuable platform for BMX progression and a fitting tribute to riders like Pat Casey, who helped define the sport.
For more on Mike Varga , Jake Rutkowitz , Alirah Norris , Gustavo Batista de Oliveira , and the Monster Energy BMX team, visit . Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok for updates from the 2025 BMX season.
For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser .
About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .
CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]
SOURCE Monster EnergyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment