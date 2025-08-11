EUR/USD Analysis 11/08: Trading In Narrow Ranges (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Preparing for an upward shift. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1600 – 1.1550 – 1.1470. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1700 – 1.1770 – 1.1860
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1560, with a target of 1.1900 and a stop loss of 1.1500. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1770, with a target of 1.1500 and a stop loss of 1.1810.
Keep in mind that the EUR/USD pair began its upward movement last Friday after finding support at the 100-day moving average, which has formed a strong base for buyers. This momentum continued this week, with the EUR/USD pair breaking above the 200-hour moving average and the 38.2% retracement level (1.1558) of the decline from the July high. The uptrend continued, surpassing the 50% midpoint at 1.16010, confirming increasing bullish control.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTowards the end of last week's trading, the EUR/USD pair peaked near the 1.1700 resistance level, a natural resistance level, before retreating to retest the 50% retracement level. Overall, buyers held onto this level, reinforcing the upside. While Friday's high fell short of the previous session's high, the higher low kept buyers in the market, setting the stage for a key test at the start of the new week's trading.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Fed Official: Three Rate Cuts Are Needed from NowFederal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman called for a cut in US interest rates in September and two more by the end of the year. As is well known, Michelle Bowman is a member of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve and a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Also, Bowman cited the collapse in the US labor market in her justification for calling for three interest rate cuts by the end of 2025. Moreover, the US nonfarm payrolls report for July showed significant downward revisions compared to previous months.Recently, Bowman was speaking at a bankers' conference in Colorado Springs on Saturday. She is expected to support three interest rate cuts during the remaining three meetings of the Federal Reserve this year. She stated in her remarks, "With economic growth slowing this year and signs of a less dynamic labor market, I believe it is appropriate to begin gradually shifting our moderately restrictive policy stance toward a neutral position."Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
