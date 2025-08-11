Tinygemsbreaks Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Reports Q2 2025 Results And Business Highlights

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted therapies to deliver genetic medicines to metastatic disease sites, reported a Q2 2025 net loss of $5.7 million, or $1.99 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.4 million, or $16.75 per share, in Q2 2024. R&D expenses were $2.6 million versus $2.2 million last year, while G&A expenses were $3.1 million compared to $3.6 million. Calidi ended the quarter with $5.3 million in cash and $0.1 million in restricted cash. Recent highlights include new preclinical data on CLD-401 from the proprietary RedTail platform, showing enhanced efficacy through systemic delivery of an IL15 superagonist and immune-evasion via engineered CD55 expression; $4.6 million raised in a warrant inducement offering, bringing 2025 gross proceeds to $15.7 million; and FDA Fast Track Designation for CLD-201 in soft tissue sarcoma, with an open IND for a Phase 1 trial.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies with the potential to deliver genetic medicines to distal sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform features an engineered enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery and targeting of metastatic sites. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.

The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.

