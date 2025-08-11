Tinygemsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Drivers Deliver Strong Results At Grand Prix Of Portland

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) saw its Lottery and Sports brands prominently displayed across the NTT INDYCAR and INDY NXT by Firestone paddocks this weekend as SEGG-backed drivers posted solid performances in the final road course race of the 2025 season at the BitNile Grand Prix of Portland. Callum Ilott (PREMA Racing) climbed 18 positions from P24 to finish P6, matching his career-best result and securing PREMA's fourth straight top-10. Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) recovered from an early spin to finish P13, maintaining his lead in the INDYCAR Rookie of the Year standings. In his Portland debut, Seb Murray (Andretti Cape) was caught in a Lap 1 incident but finished P16, gaining valuable race mileage ahead of the season's final two oval rounds. SEGG branding was highly visible throughout the weekend, with Lottery and Sports logos featured prominently on cars, helmets, race suits, and equipment.

SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts, and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

