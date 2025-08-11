Investornewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) CEO Steps Aside Temporarily To Run For Irish Presidency

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) announced that CEO Gareth Sheridan will step aside for three months to pursue candidacy in the Irish Presidential election, with nomination hearings and voting taking place in September and October. Co-Founder and Chairman Serguei Melnik, a corporate strategy expert with over 20 years in capital markets, will assume CEO duties during this period, guiding the company toward its 2026 NDA filing target. Sheridan emphasized confidence in the leadership team, noting continued progress on AVERSA Fentanyl, which the FDA recently granted a meeting request for. AVERSA Fentanyl is positioned to be the first abuse-deterrent opioid patch, designed to deter misuse and accidental exposure, with potential peak U.S. sales estimated at $80 million to $200 million. The technology is protected by patents in 46 countries, with plans to expand availability to major global medical markets.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

