Investornewsbreaks Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Highlights Q2 2025 Progress And Prepares For Phase Iia Concussion Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics via proprietary intranasal delivery technology, reported strategic and financial milestones for Q2 2025 as it advances its lead candidate, ONP-002, toward becoming the first FDA-approved pharmacological treatment for concussion. The company secured Human Research Ethics Committee approval in Australia, appointed Southern Star Research as CRO, and finalized a U.S.-based cGMP manufacturing agreement with Sterling Pharma Solutions. Phase IIa trials are expected to launch in Q3 2025. Oragenics' intranasal delivery platform enables rapid, targeted drug delivery to the brain, bypassing systemic circulation and reducing side effects, with potential applications beyond concussion to acute neurological emergencies and chronic neurodegenerative diseases. The global nasal drug delivery market is projected to exceed $40 billion by 2030.

To view the full press release, visit

ABOUT ORAGENICS, INC.

Oragenics is striving to revolutionize neurological care through proprietary intranasal delivery technology that has the potential to enable targeted, non-invasive therapeutics for brain-related conditions. Our lead candidate, ONP-002, is advancing with the goal of becoming the first FDA-approved treatment for concussion, while our platform technology has the potential, we believe, to open pathways to address neurodegenerative diseases, CNS disorders, and other neurological conditions.

We're building more than a pharmaceutical company-we're creating a movement around brain-first recovery that transforms how patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems approach neurological trauma.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OGEN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN