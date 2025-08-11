Egypt, Colombia Discuss Medical Support For Palestinians Injured In Gaza
Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that Minister Abdel Ghaffar welcomed the Colombian delegation and reaffirmed Egypt's ongoing commitment to expanding health cooperation. The minister praised the longstanding diplomatic ties between Egypt and Colombia and emphasized the importance of supporting Palestinian patients through both the delivery of medical aid and the treatment of the injured in Egyptian hospitals.
The meeting addressed Colombia's readiness to assist Egypt in providing healthcare to Palestinians, particularly through support for the entry of medical and humanitarian aid into Gaza. The talks also covered practical steps to supply prosthetic limbs to those injured, including the preparation of beneficiary lists and ensuring the availability of necessary resources. Egypt reiterated its readiness to accommodate more cases for treatment in its hospitals.
Both sides discussed the potential for collaboration in specialized medical fields, including orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, and prosthetics, while also preparing a list of required resources to support these efforts. The meeting further explored opportunities for cooperation between health and research institutions in both countries, including exchanges of medical teams and expertise.
The meeting was attended by senior Health Ministry officials, along with Colombian Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Carlos Colmenares and Third Secretary for Foreign Affairs Barbara Mora, underscoring the collaborative spirit between the two nations in addressing the urgent medical needs of Palestinians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
