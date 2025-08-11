JPA Welcomes PM Directive On Accredited Media Coverage

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – The Jordan Press Association (JPA) on Monday welcomed a directive issued by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan requiring ministries and public institutions to invite registered JPA members and staff of media outlets licensed by the Media Commission to cover official events and occasions.In a statement, the JPA council said the move responds to its request to curb the disorder caused by individuals posing as journalists and media professionals on social media in violation of the law."We appreciate the Prime Minister's responsiveness and his consistent expression of respect and pride in the work of professional and responsible media outlets," the council said, noting the government's positive cooperation with the association and the press corps as a reflection of the high regard for the role of the "fourth estate."The council urged collective efforts in the interest of the profession, ministries, institutions, the private sector, and society at large, warning that the growing phenomenon of impostors is alarming and must be addressed to prevent violations that harm the profession and Jordan's reputation.JPA President Tareq Momani told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the directive also applies to unlicensed media outlets operating outside the law.The directive instructs all ministries, institutions, and government departments to comply with the requirement to invite registered JPA members and staff of licensed media and press organizations, in accordance with the Press Association Law No. 15 of 1998 and its amendments and the Press and Publications Law No. 8 of 1998 and its amendments, for media coverage of official functions.