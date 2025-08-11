Heavy Dust, Rain Reported In Parts Of Jordan Traffic Patrols Distribute Masks, Water To Drivers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 11 (Petra) – The Highway Patrol Department said on Monday that the Ruwaished–Turaibil road was experiencing heavy dust and low visibility, while parts of Ma'an Governorate and southern Azraq saw heavy rainfall caused by cumulonimbus clouds forming amid high temperatures.To ensure public safety, teams from the Highway Patrol and the Traffic Department launched a field initiative on Monday to distribute face masks and cold drinking water to public transport drivers, passengers and users of external roads.The initiative covered Al-Omari, Tal Hassan, Azraq and Al-Harana stations, as well as other high-temperature locations, where safety tips were provided to drivers to promote safe driving under the prevailing conditions. The departments also reaffirmed their readiness to assist road users around the clock.Drivers were urged to follow traffic safety guidelines in dusty weather, including checking road conditions before setting off, closing windows and air intake vents, switching on fog lights, keeping a safe distance, reducing speed, and stopping in a safe place when visibility is lost.The department also stressed avoiding direct exposure to midday sun, drinking plenty of water, wearing masks particularly for those with respiratory conditions being alert to the risk of sudden flash floods in southern and eastern areas, not leaving children in closed vehicles, avoiding swimming in agricultural ponds, not leaving flammable materials or sanitizers inside vehicles, conserving electricity, and protecting livestock and crops from heatwave impacts.