Al Shaqab Racing's Sahlan Strikes In Gr.3 Prix Daphnis At Deauville
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sahlan, a talented 3-year-old colt, returned to winning ways in style when taking the Gr.3 Prix Daphnis – Samuel Liberman over 1600m at Deauville on Sunday evening.
The race, for 3-year-olds only, brought together a competitive field of 12 runners.
Trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, ridden by Mickaël Barzalona, and owned and bred by Al Shaqab Racing, the homebred had previously shown his class when beaten just a nose by a smart rival in the Gr.3 Prix de Fontainebleau on his seasonal return.
While things didn't go his way in his next two outings, Sahlan bounced back here to secure a deserved first Group victory.
Restrained towards the rear from the start, Sahlan settled in ninth alongside Tito Mo Cen (Uncle Mo), a long way behind the front-runner and race favourite Scoville (Too Darn Hot), who was setting a strong pace.
As the field bunched up entering the final bend, the leader kicked clear with Madero (Lope De Vega) in pursuit, while Sahlan was still improving gradually, looking for a gap on the outside.
Once in the clear, he quickened smartly, storming past his rivals to take the lead inside the final 100 metres, ultimately winning by a length and a half from Ciaran (Van Beethoven), with Silius taking third.
Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Sahlan is out of Wasmya, a Listed winner over 1400m at three. Wasmya is a daughter of Lamorlaye and a half-sister to Wahdan, a winner over 1900m at three and third in a Gr.2 over 2000m at the same age.
She is also a half-sister to Talbah, a winner over 1500m at three and third in a Gr.3 over 1400m at three.
