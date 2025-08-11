Body Armor Plates Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$1225 Million In 2031, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global body armor plates market size was valued at US$962.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1225 million by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global body armor plates market , which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$962.4 million Market Size in 2031 US$1225 million Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 US$8.78 billion Leading Product Type ICW Armor Plates Leading Level of Protection Type Level IV + Level IIIA/Level II Leading Material Type Ceramic Leading End-User Type Military Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Body Armor Plates Market:

The global body armor plates market is segmented based on product type, level of protection type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on product type –



The body armor plates market is classified based on product type: stand-alone armor plates and ICW armor plates.

ICW (In-Conjunction-With) armor plates are anticipated to emerge as the leading product category, demonstrating the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period . ICW plates are meant to be used in conjunction with soft armor components, like Kevlar or other ballistic fabrics, placed inside a carrier or vest. The combination creates a multi-hit protective system that increases protection against a range of threats, including bullets and other projectiles. By combining the merits of hard and soft armor, ICW plates provide the perfect balance of flexibility, comfort, and protection. The soft armor layer absorbs and disperses the impact energy, and the hard plate provides much-needed resistance against penetration.



Based on level of protection type –

The body armor plates market is classified based on protection levels such as Level IIIA, Level IIIA + SP/KR/SP-KR, Level III, Level IV, Level III + Level IIIA/Level II, and Level IV + Level IIIA/Level II.



Amongst these, Level IV + Level IIIA/Level II plates are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period . Level IV + Level IIIA/Level II body armor provides the utmost protection that is presently available, strong enough to hold against steel-core AP rifle ammo and several hits with high-speed ammunition. Such provides it an imperative element as part of the frontline military team, special force operators, and tactical law enforcers fighting in high-threat situations. A greater number of combat operations, urban warfare scenarios, and active shooters have caused higher demand for optimum ballistic protection, which results in the use of Level IV plates. Besides their strong performance, contemporary Level IV plates are now also becoming lighter and more ergonomic as a result of advances in material science, including the employment of ceramic composites and ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene. These innovations improve wearer mobility without compromising on safety, thus making them all the more desirable to defense agencies and law enforcement organizations globally.

Based on material type –



The body armor plates market is classified based on material type into ceramic, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), aramid, and other materials.

Ceramic is expected to remain the dominant material in the body armor plates market . Of these, ceramic is still a choice of body armor plate makers based on its promising balance of performance, weight, and price. Ceramic plates are lighter and cheaper than UHMWPE, but stronger and lighter than their steel counterparts . Such properties of ceramics make ceramic material perfectly suitable for reaching high levels of ballistic protection with negligible compromise in mobility or comfort. Consequently, ceramic will continue to be the leading material type in the body armor plates market during the forecast period.



Based on end-user type –



The body armor plates market is classified based on end-user type, such as military, homeland security, and commercial.

The military category accounted for the largest market share and is also likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period . This is led mainly by the excessive need for sophisticated ballistic protection for military operations such as border battles, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism missions. Body armor plates are a critical tool for protecting soldiers from armor-piercing rounds and other high-impact dangers, and they are rolled out in large quantities across entire military units. Widespread adoption of these plates, combined with consistent modernization and defense procurement initiatives, maintains strong demand within the military market.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to be the dominant region, while Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region . This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:



This is mainly because of heavy investments by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in providing military personnel and homeland security forces with high-tech protective equipment. The location of major industry participants like Point Blank Enterprises, Inc., HESCO, Hardwire LLC, and Armor Express-most of whom are DoD and DHS major suppliers-further confirms the region's solid market position.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the most rapidly growing market during the next five years . This expansion is being driven by increasing defense budgets in nations such as China and India, due to rising security concerns and continuous geopolitical tensions. The presence of leading regional producers, including Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Corporation and MKU LIMITED, is also adding to the region's increasing competitiveness and attractiveness. These drivers are anticipated to generate huge market opportunities and push the growth of body armor plates throughout the region.



Body Armor Plates Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



Increasing global security threats.

Rising defense expenditures and growing demand for advanced personal protection among military and law enforcement agencies.

Technological advancements in lightweight ballistic materials. Modernization programs and heightened geopolitical tensions.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Body Armor Plates Market:

The market is fragmented, with over 50 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Cadre Holdings

Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd

Xtek

US Armor Corporation

Mars Armor

TYR Tactical

Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Corporation

Hardware LLC Hesco.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

